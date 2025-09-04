EDWARDSVILLE – Graduate Student Ian O'Laughlin (Metamora, Ill.) from men's cross country has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after his performance at the Redhawk Invitational (Aug. 29).

O'Laughlin ran his first meet with the Cougars last weekend where he placed second out of 85 runners. He crossed the finish line with a time of 15:12.82.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

