GREENVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures will be in place on Interstate 70 near Greenville in Bond County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, June 2. Eastbound and westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. One lane will remain open at all times.

The closures are necessary to complete bridge repairs and are expected to remain in place through Dec. 25.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

