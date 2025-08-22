O’FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the entrance ramp from southbound Illinois 158 to westbound Interstate 64 in St. Clair County will be closed overnight for road construction.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, and the ramp is expected to reopen by 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.