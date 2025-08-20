O’FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a closure of the westbound Interstate 64 entrance ramp from Highway 50 in St. Clair County.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, traffic will be restricted at this location to allow for road construction. The ramp is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

