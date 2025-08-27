O’FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 to northbound Illinois 158 in St. Clair County will be closed overnight Wednesday, Aug. 27, and Thursday, Aug. 28, weather permitting.

The closure will begin at 5:30 p.m. each night to allow for road construction. The ramp will reopen by 6:30 a.m. the following mornings, Thursday, Aug. 28, and Friday, Aug. 29.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

