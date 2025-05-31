EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 from 15th Street to Illinois 157, beginning Monday, June 2.

The closures are necessary for road maintenance and will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction nightly, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. The work is expected to continue through early summer 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.