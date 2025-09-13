MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that maintenance on westbound Interstate 55/70 between Illinois 203 and Exchange Avenue in St. Clair County will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15.

Two lanes will be closed to perform necessary bridge maintenance. All lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.

Motorists should expect long delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.