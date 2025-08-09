MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 55/70 between Exchange Avenue and Illinois 203 in St. Clair County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 11, for bridge deck patching.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11, one lane will be closed in each direction. These lane closures will remain in place daily until Monday, Aug. 25.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional weekend restrictions are scheduled from Friday, Aug. 15, through Monday, Aug. 18, and from Friday, Aug. 22, through Monday, Aug. 25. During these weekends, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions. Weekend lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. Fridays for westbound traffic and 9 p.m. Fridays for eastbound traffic.

All lanes are expected to reopen by the end of the day Monday, Aug. 25.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during these closures. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: