COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that a full closure of Interstate 55/70 northbound/eastbound between Illinois 157 and Illinois 159 in Madison County will start, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, June 13, for bridge repairs.

The closure is expected to remain in place for 17 calendar days.

During that time, motorists should follow the marked detour as follows:

Northbound/eastbound I-55/70: Take I-255 northbound to I-270 eastbound to reconnect with I-55 northbound, I-70 eastbound, or I-55/70 southbound/westbound.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 30.

Motorists should allow extra travel time for trips, especially during the first few days of the closure, and pay attention to additional signage on the marked detour route.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, and are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

