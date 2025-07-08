COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that a full closure of Interstate 55/70 southbound/westbound between Illinois 159 and Illinois 157 in Madison County will start, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, for bridge repairs.

The closure is expected to remain in place for 17 days.

During that time, motorists should follow the marked detour as follows:

Motorists heading southbound/westbound on I-55/70 should take I-270 westbound to I-255 southbound to reconnect with I-55/70 southbound/westbound.

Drivers between Illinois 159 and I-270/I-70 westbound who need to travel southbound/westbound on I-55/70 should travel north to access the detour and follow it back to I-55/70.

Access to Illinois 162 and U.S. 40 will remain open.

Article continues after sponsor message

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 28.

Motorists should allow extra travel time for trips, especially during the first few days of the closure, and pay attention to additional signage on the marked detour route.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, and are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: