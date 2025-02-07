EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that a lighting improvement project on Interstate 55/64/70 will require lane restrictions during the weekends beginning, weather permitting, Saturday, Feb. 15. The project start has been moved because of the prediction of inclement weather next week.

To complete the work, lane restrictions in both eastbound and westbound directions of I-55/64/70 from the Mississippi River to east of the Interstate 64 (Tri-Level) interchange will start on Saturdays at 5 a.m. and continue until Sundays at 5 p.m.

The $8.85 million project, which involves removing the existing light towers and light poles and installing modernized LED streetlights along the interchange, is anticipated to be completed in summer 2026.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

