EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced ramp closures on westbound Interstate 55/64 in St. Clair County at the following locations:

I-55/64 eastbound exit ramp to Third Street

I-55/64 westbound to Martin Luther King Bridge left exit ramp into downtown St. Louis

Collinsville Road to Martin Luther King Bridge ramp

Beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, traffic will be restricted at these locations to allow for road construction. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. the same day.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com

