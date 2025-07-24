EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane and ramp closures on westbound Interstate 55/64 in St. Clair County for roadway construction.

Beginning, weather permitting, at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 26, westbound I-55/64 will be reduced to one lane between the Collinsville Road overpass and Missouri Avenue overpass.

The following ramps will also be closed during this time:

St. Clair Avenue to the westbound I-55/64 entrance ramp

Westbound I-55/64 to the left-side Martin Luther King Bridge exit ramp

Westbound I-55/64 to the Third Street exit ramp

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Saturday, July 26.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

