EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane and ramp closures on westbound Interstate 55/64 in St. Clair County for roadway construction.

Beginning, weather permitting, at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 26, westbound I-55/64 will be reduced to one lane between the Collinsville Road overpass and Missouri Avenue overpass.

The following ramps will also be closed during this time:

St. Clair Avenue to the westbound I-55/64 entrance ramp

Westbound I-55/64 to the left-side Martin Luther King Bridge exit ramp

Westbound I-55/64 to the Third Street exit ramp

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Saturday, July 26.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

