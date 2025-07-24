I-55/64 Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled For July 26, 2025
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane and ramp closures on westbound Interstate 55/64 in St. Clair County for roadway construction.
Beginning, weather permitting, at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 26, westbound I-55/64 will be reduced to one lane between the Collinsville Road overpass and Missouri Avenue overpass.
The following ramps will also be closed during this time:
- St. Clair Avenue to the westbound I-55/64 entrance ramp
- Westbound I-55/64 to the left-side Martin Luther King Bridge exit ramp
- Westbound I-55/64 to the Third Street exit ramp
All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
