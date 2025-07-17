EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane and ramp closures on eastbound Interstate 55/64 in St. Clair County for roadway construction.

Beginning, weather permitting, at 4 a.m. Saturday, July 19, lane closures will be in place on eastbound I-55/64 between the Third Street on-ramp and the northbound I-55/eastbound I-64 split.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following ramps will also be closed during this time:

Third Street to eastbound I-55/64

Eastbound Martin Luther King Bridge to eastbound I-64/northbound Illinois 3

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: