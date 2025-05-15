PONTOON BEACH – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced upcoming lane and ramp closures at the Interstate 270/Illinois 111 interchange in Madison County, as part of an ongoing reconstruction project. All work is weather-permitting.

Closure schedule and details:

Weekend lane closures on I-270 between Interstate 255 and Illinois 203 start at 9 p.m. Friday, May 16. I-270 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 19.

start at 9 p.m. Friday, May 16. I-270 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 19. Inner-loop ramp closures at the I-270/Illinois 111 interchange start at 9 p.m. Friday, May 16. The following inner-loop ramps will remain closed for the duration of the project:

start at 9 p.m. Friday, May 16. The following inner-loop ramps will remain closed for the duration of the project: Northbound Illinois 111 to westbound I-270



Eastbound I-270 to northbound Illinois 111



Southbound Illinois 111 to eastbound I-270



Westbound I-270 to southbound Illinois 111

Full closure of Illinois 111 at the interchange between the ramp from southbound Illinois 111 to westbound I-270 and the ramp from northbound Illinois 111 to eastbound I-270 starts at 6 a.m. Monday, May 19, and will remain closed until project completion.

The following outer ramps will remain open for most of the project:

Westbound I-270 to northbound Illinois 111



Northbound Illinois 111 to eastbound I-270



Eastbound I-270 to southbound Illinois 111



Southbound Illinois 111 to westbound I-270

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists should follow the marked detours as follows:

Northbound Illinois 111: Take eastbound I-270 to northbound Illinois 157, then westbound I-270 back to northbound Illinois 111.

Southbound Illinois 111: Take westbound I-270 to southbound Illinois 3, then eastbound I-270 back to southbound Illinois 111.

Additionally, each of the four outer ramps will close for approximately 14 days at different times throughout the project. Specific closure dates will be announced as the work progresses.

The I-270/Illinois 111 interchange reconstruction is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during these closures. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: