COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City, the US 67 Clark Bridge in Alton, and the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis. The lane restrictions are needed for bridge inspections.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will take place as follows:

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 – I-270 Mississippi River Bridge – the eastbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 – US 67 Clark Bridge – the westbound right shoulder will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 14, 2017 – Martin Luther King Bridge – the eastbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

All lanes will be open to traffic during peak travel periods.

These lane restrictions are expected to result in traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

