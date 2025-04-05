COLUMBIA – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent shoulder closures on Interstate 255 from Illinois 3 in Dupo to half a mile north of Illinois 157 in St. Clair County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, April 7, through Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The shoulder closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.