COLUMBIA – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that I-255 between IL 157 to IL 3 in Monroe and St Clair Counties will be intermittently restricted to two lanes beginning Wednesday, April 6, 2022, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs. This work is expected to be completed by April 10, 2022.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Kelley and Sons of East St Louis.