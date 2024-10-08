EDWARDSVILLE - Students and community members are invited to pack period products and decorate pumpkins at the upcoming “Pumpkins and Period Packing” event at SIUE.

The SIUE chapter of “I Support the Girls” (ISTG), a nonprofit that provides period products and bras to people who need them, will host this event from 3–4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in the Goshen Lounge on the SIUE campus. Anyone is welcome to come out and help.

“We're just trying to raise awareness because there are so many people in our community that are struggling right now,” said Allison Szostak, president of the SIUE chapter of ISTG. “We just hope this event raises awareness about period poverty because most people don’t understand how actually serious it is in today’s world. It has always been around, but it’s much more difficult in today’s time.”

ISTG was founded by Dana Marlowe in Washington D.C. Her best friend, Dr. Alicia Alexander, is a professor at SIUE. Alexander oversees the Edwardsville chapter of ISTG and advises the SIUE chapter of ISTG. Through ISTG, students put together packages of menstrual hygiene products and host events to give away bras and underwear.

On Oct. 21, students and community members will be packing menstrual hygiene products and decorating pumpkins. The period packs are then donated to schools, libraries, food pantries, domestic violence centers and other local facilities. Community members can also stop by the event on Oct. 21 to receive period products.

Szostak noted that period poverty — a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products — is a major concern in the Riverbend community. She hopes that ISTG can provide some relief to people in the area who need these products.

“Everyone is struggling right now,” she said. “A lot of people just don’t understand what period poverty is and how it affects people today, and it’s just so hard with money right now and everything in this community. It’s expensive and people are struggling, and that’s okay. That’s why we’re here to help.”

Szostak added that the work of ISTG would not be possible without community support. The organization is grateful to people who donate through their Amazon wishlist. You can also donate by dropping off period products or new or gently used bras, socks and underwear at 618 Nutrition and Energy or the Edwardsville Children’s Museum.

ISTG SIUE hopes to see many people at the Pumpkins and Period Packing event on Oct. 21, 2024. They encourage you to reach out to their Facebook page for more information about the event and the organization’s work.

“These women and girls and teens in our community need to feel loved and need to know that we’re here for them,” Szostak added. “That is such a cool thing to help people out with, and I’m very passionate about it.”

