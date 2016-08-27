http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/16-8-27-Chris-Carpenter.mp3

(Busch Stadium) When he joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2003, Chris Carpenter immediately became accustomed to the Opening Day tradition of shaking hands with the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers. Now he has joined the club and sports his own red jacket to wear.

“Excitement and an honor,” shared Carpenter after Saturday’s induction ceremony. “To be a part of that group–you’ve got guys who have changed the game of baseball up on that stage.”

“You see these guys come in the trucks with these red coats, know what it means, but you don’t know what it means. Then full circle around and however many years later and I’m putting one on, it’s ridiculous. Just an amazing honor.”

A part of the 2006 and 2011 World Series championship teams, Carpenter is remembered by teammates and fans alike as being an ultimate competitor and leader.

“Oh man,” pondered Carpenter about his greatest impact on the team. “I hope with the World Championships and those sorts of things, I brought consistency. I brought competitiveness.

“The one thing that I feel like and I hope that people know about me, is that every time I took the ball–no matter if it was April or October, they were all as important. I treated it like it was my last because they were that important to me and I gave it everything I had.”

While in St. Louis, Carpenter compiled a record of 95-44 in 197 starts. And now that it’s officially behind him, Carp can come clean on how challenging it was to pitch through his various physical issues.

“There’s no question, the last few years were difficult,” admitted Carpenter. “I continued to push myself and feel like I could do anything. Then my body gave out and I still felt like it. It’s part of the reason why I’m not around at times in like Spring Training–they’ve asked me to come down and Mike’s open door to come down and visit.

“That first year out of retirement, I went down and spent time down there was like ‘oooh’ and I start itching to still be a player and that’s not me. I can’t do it. I can’t put myself mentally through it anymore, so I just needed time away because as much as my mind and I might look like I can do it, my arm can’t handle it. I just needed time away to let it go.”

While that same level of competition can’t be replaced, Carpenter has turned to hobbies–playing tennis, golf, and working out. And he assures that it’s for enjoyment, allowing others to put on their game face instead of himself.

“I’m in a great place–the best place I’ve been in awhile,” he assured. “Right now I’m enjoying my family. I’m married and my two children, they’re growing. They’re gonna grow fast, these three years have already gone by fast. I’m just waiting for God to give me my next journey, whatever that is. If it’s working in baseball, it is. If it’s not then that’s what it is. We’ll see what happens when the time’s right. Of course, I love the game–it was my life. I’ll always entertain the opportunity involved, to what degree, I’m not sure but right now is important times for my children.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI