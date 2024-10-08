SPRINGFIELD - Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten won a four-way sudden death playoff on the first hole to win the IHSA Class 1A Rochester girls golf sectional individual title Monday at Lincoln Greens Golf Course in Springfield.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic won the team title with a 301. far ahead of second place Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who had a 338, with Breese Central finishing third, claiming the last team spot with a 339. Carlyle was fourth with a 345, the Griffins and Nashville tied for fifth at 357 each, Virden North Mac came in seventh at 374, Pleasant Plains was eighth with a 379, Campbell Hill Trico finished ninth with a 381, and Red Bud rounded out the top ten with a 388. Petersburg PORTA finished 11th at 410, and Carthage Illini West came in 12th with a 426.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hyten won the playoff after a four-way tie for first saw her, Abby Steinkamp of Carlyle, and both Maddie Johnston and Izzy Hassebrock of Sacred Heart-Griffin all shoot a two-over-par 74. Isabelle Boudreau of QND was fifth with a 75, while Ally Suhre of Metro-East Lutheran shot a 76 to qualify for state as an individual, and Reese Livingstone of Marquette Catholic fired an 81 to also advance to state.

In addition to Hyten's qualifying score, McGivney saw Avery Grenzebach fire a 92, Rianna Thakker came up with a 94, Emily Moody shot a 97, Riley Ramsey carded an even 100, and Kendall Riechmann shot an 115. Among Individuals, Carlinville's Kristilyn Levora shot an 86, Gabi Turkington of Belleville Althoff Catholic had an 88, teammate Marina Green came up with a 91, Kaliana Buehler of Staunton shot a 93, Kayla Barfield of Mt Sterling Brown County had a 96, and her teammate, Ella Henry, had am 116.

The qualifiers advance to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, which will be played Oct. 18-19, at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

More like this: