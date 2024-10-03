WATERLOO - Sarah Hyten of Father McGivney Catholic was the individual winner with a four-under-par 68, while the Griffins won the team title at the IHSA Class 1A Waterloo Gibault Catholic girls regional golf tournament, held on Tuesday at The Acorns Golf Club in Waterloo.

McGivney won the team title with a score of 338, with Breese Central coming in second at 345, and Carlyle finishing third and taking the last team spot for the sectional with a 354. Breese Mater Dei Catholic was fourth with a 357, Columbia came in fifth with a 358, in sixth place was Belleville Althoff Catholic with a 372. seventh place went to Okawville at 383, Marquette Catholic was eighth at 386, Civic Memorial was ninth at 393, and the host Hawks were 10th at 397. Freeburg was 11th with a 405, and Roxana came in 12th with a 540.

Hyten won the individual medal with her 68, with Breese Central's Maya Kampwerth second at 72, Ava Meyer of Carlyle was third with a 74, Avery Arendall of Columbia was fourth with a 77, and Ally Suhre of Metro-East rounded out the top five with an 82.

Suhre qualified for next Monday's sectional as an individual with her score, and also advancing at individuals were Reese Livingstone of Marquette with an 87, Marina Green of Althoff with an 88, and teammate Gabi Turkington, who fired an 89 to advance.

To go along with Hyten's score, the Griffins saw Riana Thakker shoot an 83, while Kendall Reichmann had a 91, Riley Ramsey shot a 99, Avery Grenzebach fired a 106, and Emily Moody had a 108. In addition to both Green and Turkington, the Crusaders saw Olivia Vosse fire a 95, Gabby Dalke shot a 99, and Vera Bidwell had a 119. Along with Livingstone, the Explorers saw Lee Taylor shoot a 97, Olivia Cummings was right behind with a 98, Kaylee Piar had a 104, Macy Gregory fired a 118, and Covelynn Geisler shot a 119.

The Eagles were led by Jayna Halley, with a 95, while Adisen Lilly was right behind at 96, Peyton Phillips shot an even 100, Kaylee Brefeld came up with a 116. and Isabella Tite had a 123. The Shells were led by Mallory Kelly's 120, while Elise Berry had a 140, Ellie Bickell carded a 152, Raylynne Curren came up with a 154, and Isabella Hardesty shot a 156.

Among the individuals, Suhre qualifed as the Knight's lone representative, while Mady Nolte of Brussels had an 118, while teammate Mia Krysl shot a 157, and Kinley Lucas of Piasa Southwestern fired an 113. while teammate Alyssa Schuchman came up with a 123.

