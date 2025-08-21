GRANITE CITY – Sarah Hyten knows a thing or two about the Madison County Girls Golf Championship.

With Legacy Golf Course playing host in 2025, Hyten made it four straight tourney wins, finishing the day as the only golfer under par with a three-under 69.

The Father McGivney Griffins also won their third straight team title, posting a 325. Marquette was second at 341 in the small schools division.

The tournament featured 10 teams, five in each division. In the Class 2A field were Alton, Collinsville, Granite City, Edwardsville, and Triad.

In Class 1A were Civic Memorial, Father McGivney, Highland, Marquette, and Roxana. Maryville Christian sent three golfers, not enough to post a team score.

The Edwardsville Tigers reclaimed their Madison County title with a team score of 321. They were led by Rachel Johnson, who shot a one-over par 73. She was the top scorer in Class 2A.

Her teammates, Emerson Gusewelle shot 81, Parker Burns was at 83, and Kylie Lintker shot 84.

Back in Class 1A, Marquette had three in the top 10: Lexi Taylor was second (79), Maggie Pruetzel fourth (82), and Kaylee Piar sixth (88).

Kaylee, the younger sister of Gracie Piar, who was the last player to win four straight Madison County championships when she did so from 2018-21.

Reece Livingstone, a senior at Marquette, was in the top group with Hyten and Highland’s Kendyl Koerkenmeier, carded a 92 for the Explorers.

Hyten was one of four Griffins earning medals on the day. Riana Thakker was third with an 81, Riley Ramsey was fifth with an 86, and Eve Stanhaus was ninth with an 89.

In Class 2A, Alton was led by Sabrina Coy’s 94. The Redbirds shot 452 total.

The Triad Knights, who finished second in the large school division with a team score of 380, were led by Kylie Miller’s 80, which was good enough for second in Class 2A. Addison Mallette (94) and Marlie Wiemers (98) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

