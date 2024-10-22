DECATUR - Sarah Hyten of Father McGivney Catholic tied for fourth, while Ally Suhre of Metro-East Lutheran finished sixth in Class 1A, while Edwardsville finished eighth as a team in Class 2A in the IHSA girls state golf tournament, held over the weekend in the Decatur area.

Here's what happened in the two tournaments:

CLASS 1A

Mt. Carmel won the Class 1A team championship, played at Red Tail Run Golf Course, with a score of 604, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic a very distant second at 652, Chicago University was third with a 616, in fourth place was Effingham St Anthony Catholic at 684, and rounding out the top five was LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy with a 695. Breese Central finished seventh with a 713.

Zeme Moore of Mt Carmel won the individual title with a two-day total of even-par 144, with SH-G's Izzy Hasselbrock finishing second with a 144, Alaina Ervin of Pleasant Plains came in third with a 147, and Hyten tied for fourth with Emily Gottman of Mt Carmel, both having a 151. Suhre was sixth with a 152.

Among the other local golfers, Reese Livingston of Marquette Catholic shot an 180, while Lilly Bandy of Staunton fired an 188. The Cougars were led by Maya Kampwerth with a two-day total of 168, with Mallory Strubhart and Lucah Lyons both coming in with an 180 each, Mabree Strubhart came up with an 185, Lily Lappe shot a 190, and Sophie Markus had a 192.

CLASS 2A

Northbrook Glenbrook North won the team championship with a team score of 585, with Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson the runners-up with a 608. Hinsdale Central was third with a 620, in fourth place was Barrington with a 632, and Frankfort Lincoln-Way East rounded out the top five with a 649. O'Fallon finished sixth with a 670, and the Tigers were eighth with a 683.

Martha Kuwahara of Glenbrook North was the individual champion, shooting a five-under-par 139 to win, with teammate Alexis Myers finished second with a 141. Courtney Beerheide of Buffalo Grove was third with a 143, and both Reese Wallace of Barrington and Alli Wiertel of Oswego East tied for fourth at even-par 144.

Shaylee Ficken led the Panthers with a two-day score of 160, with Lindsey Jackson firing a 162, Zoey Ficken had a 163, Ali Frickleton came up with an 185, and Lauren Reidelberger had a 197. Bella Mitchell shot a 95 on the first day, while Samantha Siville had a 98, also on the first day, but both golfers missed the cut.

Rachel Johnson led the way for the Tigers with a 150, while Ruhee Gupchup and Alayna Garman both shot a 175, Parker Burns carded an 185, Emerson Gusewelle had a 199, and Kylie Lintker had a 220.

Addison Kenney of Alton was the only other area golfer, shooting a two-day total of 159.

