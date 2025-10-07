JACKSONVILLE – Sarah Hyten was once again the only golfer to go low Monday afternoon in the IHSA Class 1A Jacksonville Sectional.

Her 1-under par 71 won the event by three strokes, immediately qualifying her for this weekend’s state finals.

Her teammate, Riana Thakker, will also make the trip. She finished in a three-way tie for eighth place with a 6-over par 78.

Hyten started her round on hole one and shot one under on the front nine with birdies on two and six and a bogey on hole four. On the back, she birdied 12 and bogeyed 13.

Hyten was being outpaced by Quincy Notre Dame’s Isabelle Boudreau for most of the round. She was four down through 11 holes but proceeded to go five over in the final seven holes, coming in at 2-over par 74 for second place. Her teammate, Nancy Scholz, also shot 74, as did Campbell Hill Trico’s Whitney Lovel.

Last year, Hyten won the Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) Sectional by shooting a 74. She’d go on and finish in fourth place at 7-over par 151 over the two days at state.

The year before that, as a sophomore, she took ninth with a two-day score of 156. In her freshman year, she finished in a five-way tie for 13th, shooting 153.

Quincy Notre Dame won the Jacksonville Sectional at 303, followed by Breese Central at 326 and Breese Mater Dei at 330.

Those teams, along with Hyten and Thakker, will play in round one of the state finals on Friday, October 10, at Red Tail Run in Decatur beginning at 9 a.m.

