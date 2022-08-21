ALTON - Father McGivney Catholic golfer Sarah Hyten finished third with a six-over-par 78, while Addison Kenney of Alton fired an 83 to tie for eighth with Shaylee Ficken of O'Fallon and Kami Jarvill of Pekin as the host Explorers came in sixth, the Griffins 10th and the Redbirds tied for 14th at the Marquette Catholic Blast-Off tournament on Saturday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

O'Fallon won the team title with a 323, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic coming in second with a 332, Pekin was third at 360, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic was fourth with a 372, Effingham shot a 374 to place fifth.

The Explorers had a score of 382 to finish sixth, in seventh place was Waterloo Gibault Catholic at 403, eighth place went to Belleville East at 405, Litchfield was ninth with a 410 and the Griffins rounded out the top ten with a 414.

Bria Tuttle had a low score for the Jersey Panthers of 95.

Pittsfield came in 11th place with a 420, Breese Central was 12th with a 423, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was right behind in 13th with a 425, Alton and Red Bud tied for 14th with scores of 432 and Hillsboro was 16th with a 504.

O'Fallon's Reagan Martin and SH-G's Molly Marriott tied for the championship with identical scores of four-over-par 76, with Hyten coming in third, Ava Pace of the Panthers was fourth with a 79, Allison Brown of East was fifth with an 81, both Sydney Huber of the Dragons and Addison Eades of the Cyclones finished in a tie for sixth, with both shooting an 82 and Kenney, Ficken and Jarvill all rounded out the top ten.

Addie Krouse of Effingham St. Anthony's Catholic, Izzy Hassellbrock of SH-G and Hana Knuffman of the Raiders all shot an 84 to tie for 11th and O'Fallon teammates Caitlyn Chor and Valerie Meinkoth, along with the Explorers' Ava Bartosiak, all shot an 85 to tie for 14th.

Medalists

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Medalists

Reagan Martin – O’Fallon – 76 Gold Medalist – Tie

Molly Marriott – Sacred Heart Griffin – 76 Gold Medalist – Tie

Sarah Hyten – Fr. McGivney – 78

Ava Pace – O’Fallon – 79

Allison Brown – Belleville East – 81

Sydney Hubner – Pekin – 82

Addison Eades – Sacred Heart Griffin – 82

Addison Kenney –Alton High School - 83

Shaylee Ficken – O’Fallon High School - 83

Kami Jarvill – Pekin High School – 83

Addie Krouse – St. Anthony’s (Effingham) – 84

Izzy Hassebrock – Sacred Heart Griffin – 84

Hana Knuffman – Quincy Notre Dame – 84

Caitlyn Chor – O’Fallon High School – 85

Valerie Meinkoth – O’Fallon High School – 85

Ava Bartosiak – Marquette Catholic H.S. - 85

Team Scores

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Team Scores

School Team Score Place O’Fallon 323 1st Sacred Heart Griffin 332 2nd Pekin H.S. 360 3rd Quincy Notre Dame 372 4th Effingham H.S. 374 5th Article continues after sponsor message Marquette Catholic 382 6th Waterloo Gibault 403 7th Belleville East 406 8th Litchfield H.S. 410 9th Fr. McGivney H.S. 414 10th Pittsfield H.S. 420 11th Breese Central 423 12th Breese Mater Dei 425 13th Alton High 432 14th Red Bud H.S. 432 15th Hillsboro H.S. 506 16th Jerseyville Civic Memorial Roxana Dupo St. Anthonys (Effingham)

