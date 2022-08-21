Hyten Places Third, Kenney Ties For Eighth As Explorers Finish Sixth, Griffins 10th, At Marquette Blast-Off
ALTON - Father McGivney Catholic golfer Sarah Hyten finished third with a six-over-par 78, while Addison Kenney of Alton fired an 83 to tie for eighth with Shaylee Ficken of O'Fallon and Kami Jarvill of Pekin as the host Explorers came in sixth, the Griffins 10th and the Redbirds tied for 14th at the Marquette Catholic Blast-Off tournament on Saturday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.
O'Fallon won the team title with a 323, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic coming in second with a 332, Pekin was third at 360, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic was fourth with a 372, Effingham shot a 374 to place fifth.
The Explorers had a score of 382 to finish sixth, in seventh place was Waterloo Gibault Catholic at 403, eighth place went to Belleville East at 405, Litchfield was ninth with a 410 and the Griffins rounded out the top ten with a 414.
Bria Tuttle had a low score for the Jersey Panthers of 95.
Pittsfield came in 11th place with a 420, Breese Central was 12th with a 423, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was right behind in 13th with a 425, Alton and Red Bud tied for 14th with scores of 432 and Hillsboro was 16th with a 504.
O'Fallon's Reagan Martin and SH-G's Molly Marriott tied for the championship with identical scores of four-over-par 76, with Hyten coming in third, Ava Pace of the Panthers was fourth with a 79, Allison Brown of East was fifth with an 81, both Sydney Huber of the Dragons and Addison Eades of the Cyclones finished in a tie for sixth, with both shooting an 82 and Kenney, Ficken and Jarvill all rounded out the top ten.
Addie Krouse of Effingham St. Anthony's Catholic, Izzy Hassellbrock of SH-G and Hana Knuffman of the Raiders all shot an 84 to tie for 11th and O'Fallon teammates Caitlyn Chor and Valerie Meinkoth, along with the Explorers' Ava Bartosiak, all shot an 85 to tie for 14th.
Marquette Girls Golf Blast Off 2022
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Medalists
Reagan Martin – O’Fallon – 76 Gold Medalist – Tie
Molly Marriott – Sacred Heart Griffin – 76 Gold Medalist – Tie
Sarah Hyten – Fr. McGivney – 78
Ava Pace – O’Fallon – 79
Allison Brown – Belleville East – 81
Sydney Hubner – Pekin – 82
Addison Eades – Sacred Heart Griffin – 82
Addison Kenney –Alton High School - 83
Shaylee Ficken – O’Fallon High School - 83
Kami Jarvill – Pekin High School – 83
Addie Krouse – St. Anthony’s (Effingham) – 84
Izzy Hassebrock – Sacred Heart Griffin – 84
Hana Knuffman – Quincy Notre Dame – 84
Caitlyn Chor – O’Fallon High School – 85
Valerie Meinkoth – O’Fallon High School – 85
Ava Bartosiak – Marquette Catholic H.S. - 85
Marquette Catholic Girls Golf Blast Off 2022
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Team Scores
School
Team Score
Place
O’Fallon
323
1st
Sacred Heart Griffin
332
2nd
Pekin H.S.
360
3rd
Quincy Notre Dame
372
4th
Effingham H.S.
374
5th
Marquette Catholic
382
6th
Waterloo Gibault
403
7th
Belleville East
406
8th
Litchfield H.S.
410
9th
Fr. McGivney H.S.
414
10th
Pittsfield H.S.
420
11th
Breese Central
423
12th
Breese Mater Dei
425
13th
Alton High
432
14th
Red Bud H.S.
432
15th
Hillsboro H.S.
506
16th
More like this: