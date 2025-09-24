FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Father McGivney’s Sarah Hyten had a stellar day out at Stonewolf Golf Course on Wednesday, September 24, as she led the Griffins to the Gateway Metro Conference title.

Hyten was the only golfer out of the 21-player field to shoot below par, and she did so comfortably.

Her 5-under par 64 blazed the way as she won the event by 15 strokes over teammate Riana Thakker, who carded an 8-over par 79. They were the only two to break 80.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Griffins shot a combined 314, claiming the conference crown by 24 shots. Marquette Catholic was second at 338, followed by Althoff Catholic (354) and Maryville Christian (480).

McGivney also counted scores from Riley Ramsey (85) and Avery Grenzebach (86). Ramsey and Grenzebach took seventh and eighth, respectively. Eve Stanhaus and Libby Horton shot 107 and 110, respectively.

Behind Hyten and Thakker was Althoff’s Gaby Dalke in third. She led the Crusaders with an 81.

The Explorers counted scores from Maggie Pruetzel (82), Kaylee Piar (83), Reese Livingstone (84), and Lexi Taylor (89). Pruetzel, Piar, and Livingstone came in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

All of these teams will compete again in the Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) Regional on Tuesday, October 1, at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo. Successful teams will move on to the Rochester Sectional on Monday, October 7, at Lincoln Greens Golf Course in Springfield.

More like this: