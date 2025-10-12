DECATUR - Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten became the school's first-ever state champion in girls golf with a one-shot win over Avery Arendell of Columbia in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament, held over the weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur.

In Class 2A, Edwardsville's Rachel Johnson finished in a tie for 19th place as the area's top finisher in the state tournament, held at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth.

Mt. Carmel won the team Class 1A state championship with a two-day score of 624. well ahead of Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who had a 649. Breese Central finished third with a 657, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was fourth at 699, and rounding out the top five was Rockford Lutheran, which had a 703.

In the final Class 2A standings, Northbrook Glenbrook North won the state championship with a 604, getting past Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson, who had a 605 for second place, Winnetka New Trier was third with a 626, in fourth place was Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, who shot a 634, and rounding out the top five was Hinsdale Central, who had a 644. O'Fallon finished eighth with a 664.

Hyten won the Class 1A championship with a two-day total of two-over par 146, winning by a stroke over Arendell, who had a 147. Zeme Moore of Mt. Carmel, Natalie Druffel of QND, the Golden Aces' Miley Kennard, and Merryn Elliott of Carterville all finished in a tie for third, all shooting a 152, while Maya Kampwerth of Central placed seventh at 154.

Ava Meyer of Carlyle was 15th with a 161, Lucah Lyons of the Cougars was in a three-way tie for 18th at 163, Lilly Lappe of Central was in a tie for 23rd with a 167, Riana Thakker of the Griffins finished in a multi-player tie for 33rd with a 170, Abby Steinkamp of the Indians and Abilene Winkeler of Mater Dei finished in a multi-player tie for 35th at 172, Maggie Pruetzel of Marquette Catholic and Sophie Markus of the Cougars were in a multi-player tie for 45th at 174, Finley Meyer of the Knights was a part of a tie for 50th at 175, Bryn Winkeler of Mater Dei tied with Rachel Ross of Monticello for 54th, both shooting a 177, Elena Winter of Mater Die shot an 181 to tie for 64th, teammate Addison RIngwald tied for 68th with an 182, Mallory Shubert of Central tied for 71st with an 187, Taylor Robert of Mater Dei was 75th with a 193, and Riley Schultz of Central tied for 78th with a 197.

In the Class 2A individual standings, Alli Wiertel of Oswego East was the state champion with a two-day score of eight-under-par 136, with Martha Kuwahara of Glenbrook North second at 141, Miah Wanserski of Downers Grove North and Grace Leber of New Trier tied for third at 143, and Reese Wallace of Barrington rounded out the top five at 144.

Among the local players, Johnson tied for 19th with a 153, Zoey Ficken of the Panthers finished 23rd with a 154, teammate Lindsay Jackson tied for 33rd with a 158, O'Fallon's Raina Vaninger tied for 74th with a 176, teammate Samantha Smith was 78th at 181, O'Fallon's Mai Medley tied for 79th at 182, and Bella Mitchell of the Panthers was 81st at 186.

