EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s Deborah Horton’s educational and clinical journey has included a breadth and depth of experiences that fostered personal and professional growth, and uniquely prepared her for a future as a health professional.

Horton, of Springfield, will be recognized Saturday, Dec. 17 during SIUE’s commencement ceremony, having earned a master’s in the family nurse practitioner program. While in the program, she took advantage of a hybrid learning curriculum that featured classes held on campus, online and via a satellite classroom in Springfield.

“Online courses were extremely convenient for my lifestyle,” Horton said. “I was able to work on course objectives on my own schedule, and the discussion boards were a great way to share ideas and information with each other.”

She also pursued a global travel opportunity with ER Abroad Mission Possible to complete her degree and enhance her knowledge and skillset. She traveled to Antigua, Guatemala from October 25-November 3 where she earned clinical hours, while making a significant difference in the lives of local individuals.

“I am thankful for all the blessings and advantages I have in my life, and I want to share those with people who are not as fortunate,” Horton explained. “It was truly a humbling experience.”

According to Horton, the diverse clinical experience greatly enhanced her assessment skills, as she and her mission team saw multiple patients in a number of remote villages.

“The third day we traveled about two hours to a remote village of indigenous people who had never been visited by a medical mission team,” she recalled. “I am fulfilled just by being able to provide assistance to people who are in such need. Much focus was placed on assessment skills, and we had to rely on patient descriptions to make a diagnosis.

“I learned about their culture and lifestyle in order to teach them how to prevent disease and protect themselves from injuries. Diseases we rarely see in advanced stages in the United States, we see in Guatemala.”

Upon graduation, Horton plans to pass a national certification exam, and use her diverse medical knowledge and experience to achieve a full-time position in primary care or a part-time position in palliative and/or hospice care. Her long-term goal is to complete a doctorate in palliative care.

