GRAFTON - The City of Grafton celebrated Earth Day last week with its first annual organized trash pickup along the riverfront.

Nick Hutchens, Grafton’s Director of Public Works, organized the cleanup day and coordinated with several volunteer groups to make the cleanup efforts a success.

Article continues after sponsor message

Children and teachers from several grades and schools attended the First Annual Earth Day Cleanup. The kids knew a lot about Earth Day, and they did a great job cleaning up the riverfront and in Girl Scout Park.

The groups participating in the cleanup day were Grafton Third Grade Elementary, Re-New Edwardsville, and Jersey Community Middle School Student Council. The Jersey County Queens assisted with cleaning and painting of the back wall of Girl Scout Park. Nick has volunteered his personal time to organize and work on this project.

"The Park project began with Nick’s vision of transforming this vacant city lot on Main Street into a public “take and leave” library with a book exchange box, raised garden beds, and park benches. Commenting on the work, Nick said, “We will be looking for local artists to volunteer to paint a mural on the wall in the near future.”

If you are interested in Nick's wall mural project, please contact Mr. Hutchens at Grafton City Hall at (618) 786-3344.

Photos by City Photographer: Dave Sanford

More like this: