EDWARDSVILLE - Eric Hurst scored 25 points as Madison totaled 20 points in the opening period en route to a 55-41 win over Edwardsville in a boys basketball game played Monday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers got behind in the game, trailing the Trojans 20-11 after the first quarter, and poor shooting from behind the three-point arc, going three-for-22 in the game, was also a big factor.

"We got off to a really rough start, giving up 20 points in the first quarter," said Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas, "we shot three-for-22 against their zone and we just couldn't piece good possessions together."

Madison's athleticism bothered the Tigers, and the Trojans were also able to hit shots at key times to help keep Edwardsville at bay.

"Madison is very athletic, and they haven's shot it well from three-point range most of the year," Battas said, "but they made some big ones tonight. Full credit to them, they played great."

The Tigers are playing very hard and giving good effort, but Battas does feel his team is having difficulty translating what they practice into game situations.

"There's no doubt our guys want to do well," Battas said. "We're just having a hard time coming over what we do in practice to the games."

Isayah Kloster played particularly well against Madison, but Battas pointed out that he can't do everything when it comes to rebounding.

"I thought Isayah tried to get every rebound," Battas said, "but we'd like to see more of a team effort in rebounding."

The Trojans led all the way through, leading the Tigers after the first quarter 20-11, then at halftime 28-18. after three quarters 45-29, with Edwardsville outscoring Madison in the fourth quarter 12-10.

Kloster led the Tigers with 10 points, while Malik Allen and Bryce Spiller had six points each, Hersch Greene came up with five points, A.J. Tillman scored four points, Zach Hoffman and M. Greer each scored three points apiece and Zach Hoffmann, Johnnie Robinson and Lucas Greer all scored two points each.

Besides Hurst's 25 points, Derrion Enlow scored 11 points for the Trojans, DeAngelo Enlow had eight points, Carlis Wilson hit for seven points and DeByron Boyd and Jaylene Williams both scored two points each.

Madison is now 13-7 on the year and hosts Metro-East Lutheran Tuesday evening and Peoria Quest Charter on Friday, with both games set for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Edwardsville goes to 10-14 and is set to host Bishop DuBourg Catholic Wednesday evening in a make-up game, weather permitting, then host Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night, with both games also tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Battas feels that DuBourg is a similar-type team as the Trojans and will be a good opponent for the Tigers and also knows that there is still time before the start of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs to improve.

"DuBourg will be a very similarly athletic team that we played tonight," Battas said. "I'm glad we have some time before the postseason, so we can work on the things we need to get better at."Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

