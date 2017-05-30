CHARLESTON – Travis Anderson and Matt Griebe were looking for a 1-2 finish in the 110 hurdles at Saturday's IHSA Class 3A state track meet after both qualified in the event Friday.

It didn't quite finish the way both had hoped, but the 1-3 finish provided 17 big points for the Tigers en route to their second state championship in three years as EHS finished with 42 points on the day to defeat East St. Louis by three points.

“Griebe picked up a lot of slack with that third-place finish,” Anderson said. “We didn't have as many people deep in the field as we wanted this year, so that third-place finish from Griebe really helps out.”

That Anderson finished out his high school career with a double win – Anderson later won the 300 hurdles – and defended his 110 hurdles state title mean much to Anderson after he overcame hamstring injuries during the season. “I could have asked for a better senior year in the beginning with my right hamstring and my left hamstring for sure,” Anderson said. “With what I went through with my hamstrings, I couldn't have asked for a better season; I'm happy, I'm excited.”

“That's big for our school,” Griebe said after the race. “I'll definitely take it (a 1-3 finish). I had a great time running with Travis.”

Griebe was experiencing the state meet for the first time over the weekend. “I just tried to stay relaxed, take energy from the crowd and from my teammates, just run my race,” Griebe said of the experience in Charleston. “It's great to run on this blue track; it's so fantastic to run on.”

Griebe, who graduated from EHS Saturday along with Anderson and several other seniors, will be heading to Kansas to study aerospace engineering and will not be running for the Jayhawks. “It's just a great closure for me,” Griebe said. “I feel I've grown as a hurdler and that's due to my coaches, my family and my community; it's a great end to my season.”

“Griebe's not competing in college; he's going to Kansas. I'm excited for him; I'm going to continue my thing at Nebraska,” Anderson said. “I've left my legacy here – it's up to the younger guys to step up.”

