Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during 2016-17 seasons
Deer hunting wrapped up on Jan. 15
SPRINGFIELD, IL. Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during all 2016-17 seasons, which concluded Jan. 15. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 155,229 in 2015-16.
During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.
A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:
Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 53,479 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2016 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2017. That compares with the harvest of 56,767 during the 2015-16 archery season.
Youth: Young deer hunters harvested 3,259 deer during the 2016 Illinois Youth Deer Season conducted on Oct. 8-10, 2016, compared with 2,850 deer harvested during the 2015 youth hunt.
Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the 2016 Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4, 2016, compared with 86,847 deer taken during the 2015 firearm season.
Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,297 deer during the 2016 Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11, 2016, compared with 2,403 in 2015.
Late-Winter Seasons: The 2016-17 Late-Winter Antlerless Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 15, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,686 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,362 deer taken during those seasons in 2015-16. Season dates for the Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 13-15, 2017.
There were 14 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in 2016-17, the same counties that were open for the 2015-16 seasons. The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.
There were 24 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2016-17. Four counties open previously for the late-winter season were closed for 2016-17 because they had reached deer population goals, while one county was added to the late-winter hunt. Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.
The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2016-17 and harvest results for 2015-16.
|
2016-2017 Preliminary Deer Harvest
|
County
|
Archery
|
Youth
|
Firearm
|
Muzzleloader
|
LW/CWD
|
Total
|
Adams
|
1202
|
89
|
2358
|
105
|
-
|
3754
|
Alexander
|
166
|
12
|
421
|
28
|
-
|
627
|
Bond
|
328
|
28
|
571
|
14
|
-
|
941
|
Boone
|
117
|
1
|
121
|
2
|
37
|
278
|
Brown
|
821
|
59
|
967
|
57
|
231
|
2135
|
Bureau
|
634
|
29
|
998
|
64
|
-
|
1725
|
Calhoun
|
634
|
53
|
792
|
46
|
-
|
1525
|
Carroll
|
541
|
26
|
747
|
26
|
103
|
1443
|
Cass
|
530
|
21
|
683
|
27
|
-
|
1261
|
Champaign
|
295
|
15
|
228
|
15
|
-
|
553
|
Christian
|
425
|
42
|
608
|
26
|
-
|
1101
|
Clark
|
756
|
43
|
998
|
51
|
156
|
2004
|
Clay
|
518
|
37
|
1089
|
31
|
79
|
1754
|
Clinton
|
315
|
15
|
626
|
7
|
-
|
963
|
Coles
|
527
|
17
|
549
|
19
|
-
|
1112
|
Cook
|
108
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
108
|
Crawford
|
779
|
30
|
950
|
27
|
96
|
1882
|
Cumberland
|
363
|
32
|
708
|
24
|
-
|
1127
|
DeKalb
|
177
|
6
|
139
|
2
|
29
|
353
|
DeWitt
|
429
|
17
|
335
|
15
|
-
|
796
|
Douglas
|
133
|
6
|
138
|
7
|
-
|
284
|
Dupage
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
Edgar
|
370
|
27
|
566
|
19
|
86
|
1068
|
Edwards
|
209
|
18
|
412
|
17
|
-
|
656
|
Effingham
|
422
|
39
|
806
|
26
|
-
|
1293
|
Fayette
|
654
|
63
|
1501
|
43
|
-
|
2261
|
Ford
|
43
|
5
|
124
|
4
|
-
|
176
|
Franklin
|
966
|
51
|
1265
|
60
|
-
|
2342
|
Fulton
|
1492
|
86
|
2010
|
92
|
334
|
4014
|
Gallatin
|
254
|
19
|
468
|
22
|
-
|
763
|
Greene
|
652
|
51
|
1055
|
40
|
-
|
1798
|
Grundy
|
295
|
6
|
300
|
13
|
72
|
686
|
Hamilton
|
632
|
37
|
