Deer hunting wrapped up on Jan. 15

SPRINGFIELD, IL. Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during all 2016-17 seasons, which concluded Jan. 15. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 155,229 in 2015-16.

During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.



A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:



Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 53,479 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2016 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2017. That compares with the harvest of 56,767 during the 2015-16 archery season.



Youth: Young deer hunters harvested 3,259 deer during the 2016 Illinois Youth Deer Season conducted on Oct. 8-10, 2016, compared with 2,850 deer harvested during the 2015 youth hunt.



Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the 2016 Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4, 2016, compared with 86,847 deer taken during the 2015 firearm season.



Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,297 deer during the 2016 Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11, 2016, compared with 2,403 in 2015.



Late-Winter Seasons: The 2016-17 Late-Winter Antlerless Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 15, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,686 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,362 deer taken during those seasons in 2015-16. Season dates for the Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 13-15, 2017.



There were 14 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in 2016-17, the same counties that were open for the 2015-16 seasons. The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 24 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2016-17. Four counties open previously for the late-winter season were closed for 2016-17 because they had reached deer population goals, while one county was added to the late-winter hunt. Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2016-17 and harvest results for 2015-16.

2016-2017 Preliminary Deer Harvest County Archery Youth Firearm Muzzleloader LW/CWD Total Adams 1202 89 2358 105 - 3754 Alexander 166 12 421 28 - 627 Bond 328 28 571 14 - 941 Boone 117 1 121 2 37 278 Brown 821 59 967 57 231 2135 Bureau 634 29 998 64 - 1725 Calhoun 634 53 792 46 - 1525 Carroll 541 26 747 26 103 1443 Cass 530 21 683 27 - 1261 Champaign 295 15 228 15 - 553 Christian 425 42 608 26 - 1101 Clark 756 43 998 51 156 2004 Clay 518 37 1089 31 79 1754 Clinton 315 15 626 7 - 963 Coles 527 17 549 19 - 1112 Cook 108 Article continues after sponsor message - - - - 108 Crawford 779 30 950 27 96 1882 Cumberland 363 32 708 24 - 1127 DeKalb 177 6 139 2 29 353 DeWitt 429 17 335 15 - 796 Douglas 133 6 138 7 - 284 Dupage 35 - - - - 35 Edgar 370 27 566 19 86 1068 Edwards 209 18 412 17 - 656 Effingham 422 39 806 26 - 1293 Fayette 654 63 1501 43 - 2261 Ford 43 5 124 4 - 176 Franklin 966 51 1265 60 - 2342 Fulton 1492 86 2010 92 334 4014 Gallatin 254 19 468 22 - 763 Greene 652 51 1055 40 - 1798 Grundy 295 6 300 13 72 686 Hamilton 632 37

