SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 54,452 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20.  Hunters took 57,870 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2015.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude on Dec. 1-4.  

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

  • Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11;

  • Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (first segment) in select counties only on Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017;

  • Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (second segment) in select counties only on Jan. 13-15, 2017;

  • Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 15, 2017 (archery is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)


Reminder:  A new rule allows hunters with a valid Illinois firearm deer permit to use archery equipment during firearm season on private land only; archery permits are not valid during the firearm season, except in those counties closed to firearm deer hunting.

For details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2016 season, and comparable totals for 2015, is below:

County

2015

2016

ADAMS

1562

1642

ALEXANDER

335

283

BOND

499

390

BOONE

74

87

BROWN

738

645

BUREAU

715

704

CALHOUN

565

482

CARROLL

502

529

CASS

491

475

CHAMPAIGN

142

165

CHRISTIAN

434

420

CLARK

723

715

CLAY

761

784

CLINTON

427

457

COLES

389

388

CRAWFORD

673

656

CUMBERLAND

483

494

DEKALB

80

79

DEWITT

256

192

DOUGLAS

123

105

EDGAR

452

387

EDWARDS

317

282

EFFINGHAM

624

589

FAYETTE

1157

1050

FORD

90

72

FRANKLIN

910

807

FULTON

1393

1344

GALLATIN

322

296

GREENE

771

660

GRUNDY

238

214

HAMILTON

807

786

HANCOCK

1159

1079

HARDIN

694

605

HENDERSON

375

372

HENRY

479

404

Article continues after sponsor message

IROQUOIS

384

326

JACKSON

1586

1562

JASPER

670

675

JEFFERSON

1404

1276

JERSEY

460

444

JODAVIESS

1368

1306

JOHNSON

1213

1166

KANE

15

18

KANKAKEE

122

125

KENDALL

51

67

KNOX

831

820

LAKE

4

5

LASALLE

534

537

LAWRENCE

429

375

LEE

419

359

LIVINGSTON

281

293

LOGAN

289

256

MACON

170

170

MACOUPIN

995

967

MADISON

513

444

MARION

1093

1051

MARSHALL

421

382

MASON

325

305

MASSAC

418

367

MCDONOUGH

545

597

MCHENRY

186

168

MCLEAN

411

363

MENARD

249

238

MERCER

536

605

MONROE

733

704

MONTGOMERY

681

551

MORGAN

526

508

MOULTRIE

151

134

OGLE

582

538

PEORIA

736

639

PERRY

839

814

PIATT

65

75

PIKE

1419

1346

POPE

1239

1096

PULASKI

358

 

More like this:

IDNR Announces 2024-2025 Deer Season Harvest Totals
Feb 3, 2025
More Than 82,000 Deer Harvested During Illinois Firearm Deer Season
Dec 19, 2024
More Than 54,000 Deer Harvested During First Weekend Of Illinois Firearm Deer Season
Nov 29, 2024
Fall archery season yields record harvest of 1,045 wild turkeys
Mar 2, 2025
IDNR Issues Reminders For 2024-2025 Archery Deer Season
Oct 13, 2024

 