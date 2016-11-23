SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 54,452 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20. Hunters took 57,870 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2015.

Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude on Dec. 1-4.



Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (first segment) in select counties only on Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (second segment) in select counties only on Jan. 13-15, 2017;

Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 15, 2017 (archery is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)



Reminder: A new rule allows hunters with a valid Illinois firearm deer permit to use archery equipment during firearm season on private land only; archery permits are not valid during the firearm season, except in those counties closed to firearm deer hunting.

For details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2016 season, and comparable totals for 2015, is below:

County 2015 2016 ADAMS 1562 1642 ALEXANDER 335 283 BOND 499 390 BOONE 74 87 BROWN 738 645 BUREAU 715 704 CALHOUN 565 482 CARROLL 502 529 CASS 491 475 CHAMPAIGN 142 165 CHRISTIAN 434 420 CLARK 723 715 CLAY 761 784 CLINTON 427 457 COLES 389 388 CRAWFORD 673 656 CUMBERLAND 483 494 DEKALB 80 79 DEWITT 256 192 DOUGLAS 123 105 EDGAR 452 387 EDWARDS 317 282 EFFINGHAM 624 589 FAYETTE 1157 1050 FORD 90 72 FRANKLIN 910 807 FULTON 1393 1344 GALLATIN 322 296 GREENE 771 660 GRUNDY 238 214 HAMILTON 807 786 HANCOCK 1159 1079 HARDIN 694 605 HENDERSON 375 372 HENRY 479 404 Article continues after sponsor message IROQUOIS 384 326 JACKSON 1586 1562 JASPER 670 675 JEFFERSON 1404 1276 JERSEY 460 444 JODAVIESS 1368 1306 JOHNSON 1213 1166 KANE 15 18 KANKAKEE 122 125 KENDALL 51 67 KNOX 831 820 LAKE 4 5 LASALLE 534 537 LAWRENCE 429 375 LEE 419 359 LIVINGSTON 281 293 LOGAN 289 256 MACON 170 170 MACOUPIN 995 967 MADISON 513 444 MARION 1093 1051 MARSHALL 421 382 MASON 325 305 MASSAC 418 367 MCDONOUGH 545 597 MCHENRY 186 168 MCLEAN 411 363 MENARD 249 238 MERCER 536 605 MONROE 733 704 MONTGOMERY 681 551 MORGAN 526 508 MOULTRIE 151 134 OGLE 582 538 PEORIA 736 639 PERRY 839 814 PIATT 65 75 PIKE 1419 1346 POPE 1239 1096 PULASKI 358

More like this: