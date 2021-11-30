Hunters In Illinois Harvested 50,300 Deer During First Weekend Of 2021 Illinois Firearm Season
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,300 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 19-21.
Comparatively, hunters took 47,147 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2020.
Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 2-5. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
- Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12;
- Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan.14-16; and
- Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 2-5 in counties open for firearm deer season.)
For more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2021 season, and comparable totals for 2020, can be found below.
|County
|2021
|2020
|2019
|ADAMS
|1352
|1301
|1437
|ALEXANDER
|267
|257
|311
|BOND
|488
|426
|500
|BOONE
|74
|79
|71
|BROWN
|581
|557
|604
|BUREAU
|619
|635
|622
|CALHOUN
|447
|360
|494
|CARROLL
|374
|351
|432
|CASS
|391
|384
|380
|CHAMPAIGN
|149
|162
|133
|CHRISTIAN
|386
|419
|372
|CLARK
|714
|622
|694
|CLAY
|782
|728
|774
|CLINTON
|498
|474
|453
|COLES
|481
|443
|417
|CRAWFORD
|651
|554
|562
|CUMBERLAND
|542
|542
|511
|DEKALB
|86
|77
|80
|DEWITT
|197
|220
|206
|DOUGLAS
|115
|115
|88
|EDGAR
|378
|329
|346
|EDWARDS
|280
|227
|219
|EFFINGHAM
|658
|611
|597
|FAYETTE
|1154
|980
|1004
|FORD
|82
|79
|73
|FRANKLIN
|864
|743
|853
|FULTON
|1176
|1193
|1243
|GALLATIN
|255
|232
|249
|GREENE
|635
|632
|632
|GRUNDY
|150
|148
|194
|HAMILTON
|756
|657
|717
|HANCOCK
|1013
|1052
|1032
|HARDIN
|520
|419
|602
|HENDERSON
|269
|307
|264
|HENRY
|280
|290
|254
|IROQUOIS
|287
|321
|339
|JACKSON
|1325
|1227
|1422
|JASPER
|731
|691
|667
|JEFFERSON
|1293
|1080
|1251
|JERSEY
|423
|350
|401
|JO DAVIESS
|858
|1027
|1005
|JOHNSON
|900
|857
|1026
|KANE
|26
|17
|18
|KANKAKEE
|140
|123
|132
|KENDALL
|47
|57
|53
|KNOX
|738
|682
|704
|LAKE
|5
|0
|5
|LASALLE
|409
|465
|469
|LAWRENCE
|375
|334
|348
|LEE
|323
|334
|311
|LIVINGSTON
|311
|279
|275
|LOGAN
|233
|198
|251
|MACON
|152
|158
|149
|MACOUPIN
|1038
|987
|1025
|MADISON
|470
|379
|442
|MARION
|1022
|910
|995
|MARSHALL
|400
|407
|402
|MASON
|270
|256
|235
|MASSAC
|249
|219
|261
|MCDONOUGH
|497
|452
|461
|MCHENRY
|180
|170
|170
|MCLEAN
|406
|409
|347
|MENARD
|223
|211
|236
|MERCER
|548
|532
|521
|MONROE
|724
|667
|699
|MONTGOMERY
|579
|520
|540
|MORGAN
|381
|375
|401
|MOULTRIE
|151
|142
|156
|OGLE
|391
|437
|436
|PEORIA
|585
|539
|571
|PERRY
|808
|716
|882
|PIATT
|88
|89
|83
|PIKE
|1016
|1029
|1174
|POPE
|950
|884
|1064
|PULASKI
|192
|177
|209
|PUTNAM
|243
|207
|250
|RANDOLPH
|1503
|1340
|1553
|RICHLAND
|493
|397
|431
|ROCK ISLAND
|417
|461
|415
|SALINE
|541
|534
|602
|SANGAMON
|396
|326
|329
|SCHUYLER
|854
|757
|800
|SCOTT
|217
|176
|197
|SHELBY
|883
|824
|757
|STARK
|117
|125
|94
|ST. CLAIR
|547
|474
|478
|STEPHENSON
|372
|405
|365
|TAZEWELL
|344
|314
|339
|UNION
|824
|772
|913
|VERMILION
|408
|329
|323
|WABASH
|122
|101
|105
|WARREN
|295
|292
|303
|WASHINGTON
|697
|599
|640
|WAYNE
|971
|861
|943
|WHITE
|447
|465
|456
|WHITESIDE
|353
|420
|373
|WILL
|122
|148
|160
|WILLIAMSON
|1148
|943
|1220
|WINNEBAGO
|172
|193
|173
|WOODFORD
|406
|372
|398
|TOTAL
|50300
|47147
|50173
