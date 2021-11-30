SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,300 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 19-21.

Comparatively, hunters took 47,147 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2020.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 2-5. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

  • Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12;
  • Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan.14-16; and
  • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 2-5 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

For more details about deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2021 season, and comparable totals for 2020, can be found below.

County202120202019
ADAMS135213011437
ALEXANDER267257311
BOND488426500
BOONE747971
BROWN581557604
BUREAU619635622
CALHOUN447360494
CARROLL374351432
CASS391384380
CHAMPAIGN149162133
CHRISTIAN386419372
CLARK714622694
CLAY782728774
CLINTON498474453
COLES481443417
CRAWFORD651554562
CUMBERLAND542542511
DEKALB867780
DEWITT197220206
DOUGLAS11511588
EDGAR378329346
EDWARDS280227219
EFFINGHAM658611597
FAYETTE11549801004
FORD827973
FRANKLIN864743853
FULTON117611931243
GALLATIN255232249
GREENE635632632
GRUNDY150148194
HAMILTON756657717
HANCOCK101310521032
HARDIN520419602
HENDERSON269307264
HENRY280290254
IROQUOIS287321339
JACKSON132512271422
JASPER731691667
JEFFERSON129310801251
JERSEY423350401
JO DAVIESS85810271005
JOHNSON9008571026
KANE261718
KANKAKEE140123132
KENDALL475753
KNOX738682704
LAKE505
LASALLE409465469
LAWRENCE375334348
LEE323334311
LIVINGSTON311279275
LOGAN233198251
MACON152158149
MACOUPIN10389871025
MADISON470379442
MARION1022910995
MARSHALL400407402
MASON270256235
MASSAC249219261
MCDONOUGH497452461
MCHENRY180170170
MCLEAN406409347
MENARD223211236
MERCER548532521
MONROE724667699
MONTGOMERY579520540
MORGAN381375401
MOULTRIE151142156
OGLE391437436
PEORIA585539571
PERRY808716882
PIATT888983
PIKE101610291174
POPE9508841064
PULASKI192177209
PUTNAM243207250
RANDOLPH150313401553
RICHLAND493397431
ROCK ISLAND417461415
SALINE541534602
SANGAMON396326329
SCHUYLER854757800
SCOTT217176197
SHELBY883824757
STARK11712594
ST. CLAIR547474478
STEPHENSON372405365
TAZEWELL344314339
UNION824772913
VERMILION408329323
WABASH122101105
WARREN295292303
WASHINGTON697599640
WAYNE971861943
WHITE447465456
WHITESIDE353420373
WILL122148160
WILLIAMSON11489431220
WINNEBAGO172193173
WOODFORD406372398
TOTAL503004714750173

