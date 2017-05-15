Hunters in Illinois harvested 15,719 birds during 2017 Spring Turkey Season
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,719 wild turkeys during the 2017 Spring Turkey Season, including the youth season. The 2017 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 15,484 in 2016. The statewide preliminary total includes the record Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,541 birds, compared with youth season harvest of 1,045 turkeys in 2016.
Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2017 seasons were April 3-May 4 in the South Zone and April 10-May 11 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 25-26 and April 1-2. This was the first year the youth turkey season was open for two weekends statewide, rather than one weekend for the South Zone and one for the North Zone.
Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,842 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, compared with 6,694 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total this year was 8,877 wild turkeys, compared with 8,790 in the north in 2016.
“Weather always plays a big role in harvest numbers and 2017 was no different,” said Luke Garver, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wild Turkey Project Manager. “For the first two-thirds of the season, harvest trends were well above average. The significant rain events we experienced across much of the state slowed harvest considerably. Despite a rainy end to the spring season, this year marked the third consecutive season of an increased harvest total. Additionally, we were encouraged to see the youth season being the success it was.”
The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2017 were Jefferson (412), Jackson (359), Union (359), Randolph (349), and Pope (348). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (610), Pike (404), Adams (395), Fulton (378), and Hancock (325).
The table below includes the preliminary 2017 county-by-county spring turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2016:
Illinois Spring Turkey Season Harvest County Totals
County
2017
2016
Adams
395
389
Alexander
156
134
Bond
142
135
Boone
74
76
Brown
298
357
Bureau
163
157
Calhoun
239
210
Carroll
213
195
Cass
210
213
Champaign
26
22
Christian
51
41
Clark
181
158
Clay
219
210
Clinton
82
86
Coles
45
39
Crawford
210
166
Cumberland
48
54
DeKalb
16
21
DeWitt
54
45
Douglas
2
6
Edgar
80
85
Edwards
85
96
Effingham
117
86
Fayette
276
233
Ford
10
10
Franklin
166
152
Fulton
378
446
Gallatin
112
129
Greene
147
157
Grundy
56
56
Hamilton
252
234
Hancock
325
325
Hardin
134
145
Henderson
135
139
Henry
75
82
Iroquois
75
60
Jackson
359
313
Jasper
140
131
Jefferson
412
420
Jersey
187
187
JoDaviess
610
568
Johnson
264
278
Kane
5
2
Kankakee
35
34
Kendall
18
15
Knox
274
267
Lake
1
1
LaSalle
117
137
Lawrence
141
117
Lee
116
100
Livingston
26
19
Logan
43
37
Macon
26
27
Macoupin
275
303
Madison
213
241
Marion
337
380
Marshall
82
69
Mason
154
141
Massac
104
103
McDonough
140
137
McHenry
83
62
McLean
68
63
Menard
101
105
Mercer
203
192
Monroe
157
169
Montgomery
188
175
Morgan
126
147
Moultrie
29
24
Ogle
214
189
Peoria
153
153
Perry
252
233
Piatt
8
10
Pike
404
393
Pope
348
356
Pulaski
114
95
Putnam
45
37
Randolph
349
372
Richland
113
106
Rock Island
202
191
Saline
123
125
Sangamon
133
110
Schuyler
277
360
Scott
98
73
Shelby
120
117
St. Clair
126
140
Stark
13
6
Stephenson
248
231
Tazewell
57
65
Union
359
354
Vermilion
133
136
Wabash
56
48
Warren
68
75
Washington
131
149
Wayne
317
297
White
169
153
Whiteside
162
160
Will
73
51
Williamson
309
308
Winnebago
185
175
Woodford
79
103
Total:
15719
15484
