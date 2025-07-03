

GRANITE CITY - Hunter Schubert, a 14-year-old swimmer for the Collinsville Gators summer swimming club, enjoyed a successful Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association relays meet recently at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, swimming on two second place teams in helping the Gators finish third in the meet with 209 points in what turned out to be a close, three-way race for the team title.

Schubert swam second on the 200-meter medley team that was disqualified, but bounded back nicely, swimming second on the 150-yard freestyle team that placed second, swam the lead-off leg on the 150-meter breaststroke team, was second on the 150-yard butterfly team that also finished second.

In his interview, conducted during a pause in the meet, Schubert thought that he and his team had performed well to that point.

The Gators have vastly improved over the last two seasons and have become a top contender for various SWISA honors, something that Schubert is very proud of.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I think we are very improved over the last few years," Schubert said. "We have improved a ton."

Schubert is keeping his goals and aspirations for the team and himself nice and simple.

"We want to win SWISA,' Schubert said. "And break some records."

Schubert is motivated to swim for a very simple reason as well.

"I like the part where I get to do a lot of physical activity," Schubert said. "I like to stay in shape, and it gives me something to do in the summer, as well. It's also fun seeing guys I've grown up with over the years, every year, talking with them."

More like this: