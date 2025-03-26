ALTON - Hundreds of community members came together to welcome home Celia Sinclair, a 12-year-old girl who has been battling leukemia for the past five months.

It was an emotional afternoon on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, as Godfrey and Alton residents gathered at the Alton Amphitheater for a homecoming parade. St. Mary’s and Evangelical students waved signs and popped confetti as Celia and her family traveled into the park with a police escort.

“This is the best way to welcome her home,” said Tony Keller, who organized the parade. “We just said, we’ve got to do this all together. We’ve got to come together and let Celia know that, hey, you are #CeliaStrong and we’re here for you.”

Keller is a close friend of Celia’s mother, Stephanie Schwegel. He explained that five months ago, Celia returned home looking pale. She had a regularly scheduled doctor’s appointment a few days later and underwent bloodwork that revealed something was wrong.

Two days after that appointment, Celia was admitted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she has stayed for the past five months. Her mother, father and stepdad have been at the hospital with her ever since. The homecoming parade on March 26 marked her return home.

“We have the community of Alton, Godfrey, Bunker Hill and all around the area supporting Celia today,” Keller said.

He thanked the Alton Police Department and Lieutenant Mark Conrad, who organized the police escort. Celia’s stepbrother, Jacob Schwegel, serves on the Alton Fire Department, and a firetruck joined the escort to welcome Celia to the Alton Amphitheater.

Keller said Celia has “plenty of resources,” but there are countless children and families at Barnes-Jewish Hospital who could use support. Many people in the Riverbend community purchased #CeliaStrong apparel last year. Celia decided that all proceeds from the sale should be donated to Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s cancer wing to support these families.

As Celia reunited with her peers, family friends and even supportive strangers on March 26, Keller urged parents and guardians to “always question” any symptoms they might notice in their children.

For information on how to donate to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, click here.

