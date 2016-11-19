ALTON – The holiday season was welcomed with open arms this weekend in Downtown Alton.

Immediately following the annual tree-lighting event downtown, the RiverBender.com Community Center’s Annual Holiday Open House allowed visitors to see exactly what the organization can offer for children and teens from around the area and much more.

Vicki Grover, the lead volunteer for the open house, has worked diligently with several other volunteers and board members to ensure that this evening was something the guests will never forget.

“I’m someone who has more than my fair share of holiday spirit,” Grover said. “It’s exciting to have the chance to share that with the rest of the community for the RiverBender.com Community Center Open House.”

Holiday activities were plentiful, including arts, crafts, games, raffles, a bake sale—the list goes on and on.

There was simply something for everyone at the event, including a photo opportunity with Kris Kringle himself.

Alton High School’s Air Force JROTC program treated guests to Christmas carols as they entered the center. As they were diving head on into activities to complete for their event passport, Absolute Quartet performed beautiful orchestrations of holiday favorites while guests dined on free hot cocoa, cookies and brownies.

Coming together in honor of the community’s children is something that Grover and all the RBCC’s volunteers should be extremely proud of.

“It’s really encouraging to have so many volunteers ready to give their time to making the open house a success,” she said. “I think it really says a lot about how much they appreciate having the RBCC here for our kids.”

