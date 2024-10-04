ALTON - A new petition on Change.org is calling for a halt to AltonWorks’ proposed development of the Great Rivers National Park. According to the petition starter, many citizens are deeply concerned that this plan could infringe on private property rights and diminish personal freedoms. The petition emphasizes that with 85% of U.S. land being privately held, the transformation of these private lands into a federal park would take away autonomy that many Americans value.

Supporters of the petition say this isn’t an opposition to conservation, but a call to protect individual rights while considering environmental progress. The petition highlights that existing public and private lands should already support nature conservation without further encroaching on private ownership.

This petition is a reminder that through Change.org, people continue to keep hope alive for the issues they care about. If you're interested in speaking with the petition starter or commenters, please let me know and I'll do my best to connect you. For more information on the petition or to view comments and the live signature count, please visit the petition page here.

