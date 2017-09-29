GODFREY - Each year, the L&C National Great Rivers Research and Education Center's Water Festival is flooded with several hundred fifth grade students and their teachers for a fun-filled day of educational activities and interactive demonstrations. This years Water Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 29, at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The main purpose of Water Festival is to connect teachers and students with information on fresh water resources. Participating teachers attend a one-day teacher workshop in advance of the festival where they are introduced to concepts of water resources management and big river ecology. Teachers also receive free materials and resources to incorporate water conservation education into their classroom sessions to help prepare students for the festival.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hosted with the help of partners including Lewis and Clark Community College, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The Nature Institute, Water Festival offers more than 30 hands-on activity stations promoting water resource awareness, including canoe rides and fishing, as well as a visiting aquarium that contains local Mississippi River native fishes such like gar and paddlefish.

This is the 15th year L&C has hosted Water Festival. Read more at http://www.ngrrec.org/Education/Children/Water-Festival.

More like this: