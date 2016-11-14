EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering hosted more than 450 prospective students, parents and community members at its Explore Academic Excellence Day held Saturday, Nov. 12.

The daylong event offered attendees a chance to meet the School’s distinguished faculty and staff, and provided information on the breadth and depth of the School’s academic programming, scholarly activity, and experiential learning and involvement opportunities.

“Explore Academic Excellence Day was a special event that allowed attendees to make campus connections and gain industry insight on the value of our programming,” said Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the School of Engineering. “Attendees had a unique opportunity to view student projects and interactive lab demonstrations, and to speak with faculty, staff and students from each of our programs in the School of Engineering.”

The School’s programs include civil engineering, computer science, electrical and computer engineering, industrial engineering, construction management, mechanical engineering, and mechatronics and robotics engineering.”

“The SIUE School of Engineering continues to experience rapid growth,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, dean of the School. “We continue to develop and expand our programming to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry. It was a pleasure to share our opportunities with prospective students and introduce them to our highly regarded School of Engineering programs.”

Several industry partners presented information about employment opportunities for graduates of the School, including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Basler Electric, Enterprise Holdings, Oates Associates, The Boeing Company and the United States Army.

Representatives from the SIUE Office of Admissions, Office of Financial Aid, Study Abroad and the Career Development Center were also on hand to answer questions.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

