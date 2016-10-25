EDWARDSVILLE - Leadership preparation through expanded critical thinking, a competitive advantage in the workplace and the excitement of discovery and creativity were among the reasons why prospective graduate students were encouraged to pursue an advanced degree from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School during its Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

More than 300 prospective students received information on SIUE’s more than 40 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. During the event’s two sessions, approximately 270 individuals applied for Graduate School, an increase of more than 30 compared to last year’s open house.

“It seems so many people nowadays graduate with a bachelor’s, so it’s good to have a leg up, and get a master’s or doctorate,” said Ethan Jones, a senior mathematics and statistics major, upon completing his application. “Pursuing a master’s will help me gain research experience that will be beneficial for my future career.”

“There are multiple advantages to pursuing an advanced degree at SIUE, including our supportive learning environment, rich intellectual experiences, access to distinguished faculty and specialized research centers, and notable growth in external funding for research and creative activities,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the SIUE Graduate School.

The Graduate School offers a diverse array of programming that offers unique opportunities for students to meet emerging industry trends.

“Our integrative studies degree option offers students the opportunity to pursue their interests by combining areas of study to create their own specialized program,” explained Zenia Agustin, PhD, program director and professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

“We have tailored our healthcare informatics degree to meet the needs of the working adult and healthcare professionals in particular, who are working with information technology,” added Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN, program director. “Beginning this August, this program transitioned to a completely online format, with eight-week courses that run consecutively. This flexible offering is extremely unique.”

Representatives from the Graduate School, Graduate Admissions, Financial Aid, Testing Services and the Career Development Center were also at the Open House to discuss topics such as flexible financing options, educational funding and the track to student graduation.

For more information on pursuing a graduate degree at SIUE call 618-650-2741 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (Ph.D.).

