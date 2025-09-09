ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Human remains were discovered Monday morning, Sept. 8, 2025, in the 800 block of Strodtman Road, located within the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, prompting an ongoing investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 8, 2025, reporting the discovery of the remains. Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

As of now, authorities have not identified the remains or determined the cause of death. The investigation remains active, and officials have not released additional details.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or who may be eligible for a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

