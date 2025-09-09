ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Human remains were discovered Monday morning, Sept. 8, 2025, in the 800 block of Strodtman Road, located within the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, prompting an ongoing investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 8, 2025, reporting the discovery of the remains. Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of now, authorities have not identified the remains or determined the cause of death. The investigation remains active, and officials have not released additional details.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or who may be eligible for a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

More like this:

St. Louis Medical Examiner Confirms Death in Belleville Shooting
5 days ago
Coroner Announces Identification Of Human Remains Found In Alton Woods
Jul 16, 2025
Early Morning Shooting Injures Woman on Tara Avenue
5 days ago
Critical Incident Briefing Video For St. Louis County Officer-Involved Shooting Is Released
Jul 24, 2025
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in O’Fallon
Sep 1, 2025

 