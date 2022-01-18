WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States Postal Service is distributing four new free COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen tests per individual, and the website was launched on Tuesday with a buzz throughout office spaces and homes nationwide.

The site has been extremely popular in its initial launch, the U.S. Postal Service says.

The information on the site reads: "Do you need a COVID-19 test and cannot find one? The United States Postal Service will deliver four free at-home rapid antigen tests. Each order placed comes with four tests. They start shipping in late January."

At points Tuesday more than 750,000 people were accessing the website at the same time, according to public government tracking data, but it was not immediately known how many orders were placed.

Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turnaround on the orders and they will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.

The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through USPS, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.

Officials emphasized that the federal website is just one way for people to procure COVID-19 tests, and shortages of at-home test kits have shown signs of easing as more supply has hit the market.

This is the link for the free tests:

https://special.usps.com/testkits

U.S. health insurance providers now have to pay for at-home COVID test kits with a federal law change. Customers are to be reimbursed for as many as eight COVID tests per month per individual and receive them at no cost from "in-network" pharmacies.

Americans without health insurance will also soon receive home COVID-19 tests directly from the federal government.

