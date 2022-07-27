ST. LOUIS - Popular singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes was supposed to be playing a show in St. Louis coming up. That was until he took to his Instagram and announced that he is going to cancel the remainder of his 'Wonder: World Tour.'

The St. Louis date on July 16 was originally postponed before Mendes announced the cancellation of all his tour dates.

Below is the statement he made on Instagram:

Ticket refund info:

The Shawn Mendes concert, originally scheduled for July 16, has now been canceled.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, a refund will automatically be issued. For all other refunds, please contact the original point of purchase.

