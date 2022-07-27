Huge Pop-Star Cancels Remainder Of Tour Dates, Including Upcoming St. Louis Show
ST. LOUIS - Popular singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes was supposed to be playing a show in St. Louis coming up. That was until he took to his Instagram and announced that he is going to cancel the remainder of his 'Wonder: World Tour.'
The St. Louis date on July 16 was originally postponed before Mendes announced the cancellation of all his tour dates.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Below is the statement he made on Instagram:
Ticket refund info:
The Shawn Mendes concert, originally scheduled for July 16, has now been canceled.
For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, a refund will automatically be issued. For all other refunds, please contact the original point of purchase.
More like this: