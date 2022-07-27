Shaw Mendes announces via Instagram that he is canceling the remainder of his Wonder: World Tour. ST. LOUIS - Popular singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes was supposed to be playing a show in St. Louis coming up. That was until he took to his Instagram and announced that he is going to cancel the remainder of his 'Wonder: World Tour.'

The St. Louis date on July 16 was originally postponed before Mendes announced the cancellation of all his tour dates.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Below is the statement he made on Instagram:

Article continues after sponsor message

Instagram.com/ShawnMendes

Ticket refund info:

The Shawn Mendes concert, originally scheduled for July 16, has now been canceled.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, a refund will automatically be issued. For all other refunds, please contact the original point of purchase.

More like this:

Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025
Illinois State Police Seek Answers In Death Of 19-Year-Old In East St. Louis
Mar 10, 2025
Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Supervisor Celebrates Birthday Dinner By Saving Woman's Life
Mar 19, 2025
Authorities Investigate Shooting Death Of Young Army Reservist
Mar 12, 2025
Tyler Wilson Balances Academics and Athletics at Civic Memorial High School
Mar 27, 2025

 