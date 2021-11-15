ALTON - Excitement is building as the Riverbender Community Center (RBCC) Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway and Holiday Open House is only four days away.

The event is set from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Riverbender Community Center at 200 W. Third St. in Alton.

Hentrich said when he learned of the opportunity to purchase a large number of toys for such a good price, he wanted to do that for the children of the community through the Community Center. That is when he turned to his good friend, and sponsor, Dwight Fowler, owner of area Hit-N-Run locations.

“We had an opportunity to purchase a huge amount of toys for a discounted price, and Dwight and Hit-N-Run agreed to do that,” Hentrich said. “Dwight and Hit-N-Run have been so kind and a great sponsor of the Riverbender Community Center for a long time. The support we get from those types of sponsors allows us to keep doing our service for kids and teens in the community.”

The Holiday Open House has something for everyone, and Hentrich said it will feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday-themed crafts, a Balloon POP, games, a bake sale, hot cocoa, holiday music, and more.

Guests are encouraged to hop on the trolley for a free ride from the tree lighting or walk over to the Community Center for the annual celebration, which has filled people with holiday cheer for many years. There is no admission charge.

Hentrich invites families to bring their children to the event. He said with so many toys to give away, he doesn't believe anyone will walk away disappointed. Hentrich said this is by far the most toys they have ever been able to give away from the Community Center.

Hentrich and Fowler both said that it feels great to give back to the children and families in the community. More from Fowler and the toy giveaway in an interview at mid-week.

“The old saying that it is better to give than receive is so true,” Hentrich said.

The Riverbender Community Center is now open for rentals and is looking forward to providing weekend youth programming shortly after the holidays.

Rentals can be reserved on the RBCC website:

https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org

