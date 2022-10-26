ALTON - Dennis Watters, who started Team Watters Search and Recovery with his wife, Tammy, died Tuesday night after a fight with cancer.

Dennis and his wife have made such a difference in people’s lives since they started the Search and Recovery by locating their loved ones after a tragedy.

The couple were Madison County residents but trekked across the country to help families bring closure to missing members after tragic events.

The Alton Emergency Corps worked closely with Dennis and Tammy and made this statement today about Dennis:

“Rest In Peace Dennis Watters. Truly a giving man. Thank you for your time and for helping so many families.”

Dennis invested in boat and sonar equipment that enabled him with his team to search not only creeks but lakes and rivers for missing individuals. Dennis and Tammy donated their own funds to help others locate loved ones, and much of the rescue craft and tools were built by them over the years.

The Alton Emergency Corps said Dennis will be greatly missed for his contributions to society.

