ROXANA - Junior Gavin Huffman scored 19 points, teammate Jake Golenor scored 17 as Roxana beat East Alton Wood River 63-45 Friday night.

The Roxana got off to a slow start in the game, and was leading East Alton-Wood River 10-9 after the first-quarter, Roxana struggled in the second quarter where East Alton-Wood River outscored Roxana 11-7 and the Oilers took a 20-17 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Roxana but the pressure on East Alton-Wood River and took a 35-32 lead. In the fourth quarter, it was all Roxana, Roxana outscored East Alton-Wood River 28-13.

East Alton-Wood River was led by Spencer Slayden with 11 points and Jake Wells with 10.

