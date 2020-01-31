Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ROXANA - Junior Gavin Huffman scored 19 points, teammate Jake Golenor scored 17 as Roxana beat East Alton Wood River 63-45 Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Roxana got off to a slow start in the game, and was leading East Alton-Wood River 10-9 after the first-quarter, Roxana struggled in the second quarter where East Alton-Wood River outscored Roxana 11-7 and the Oilers took a 20-17 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Roxana but the pressure on East Alton-Wood River and took a 35-32 lead. In the fourth quarter, it was all Roxana, Roxana outscored East Alton-Wood River 28-13.

East Alton-Wood River was led by Spencer Slayden with 11 points and Jake Wells with 10.

More like this:

Daugherty Breaks Single-Season Three-Point Record, Leads Shells Past Rivals
Feb 8, 2025
Highland Set To Join South Seven Conference In 2026-27, Mississippi Valley Conference Will Fold After The Next School Year
Mar 25, 2025
Oilers' Early Lead Sets Tone for 14-1 Blowout
Mar 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Friday, Feb. 7-Saturday, Feb. 8, Roundup
Feb 10, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 24 and March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025

 